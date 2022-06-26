SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

GIS stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

