SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 482 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Man Group plc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,053,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.