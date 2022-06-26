SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.