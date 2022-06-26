SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) PT Lowered to CHF 2,290 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SGS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,720.00.

SGSOY opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

