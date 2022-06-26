Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 18.5% in the first quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 221.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 255.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $3,883,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

