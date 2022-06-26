SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.04. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 29,158 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SigmaTron International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.
About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
