SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.99

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.04. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 29,158 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SigmaTron International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.