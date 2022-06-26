Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 703 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.