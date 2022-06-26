SM Energy (NYSE:SM) vs. TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SM Energy and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 11.07% 26.11% 9.27% TETRA Technologies 0.53% 6.51% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SM Energy and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63 TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.39%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.87%. Given TETRA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than SM Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and TETRA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.62 billion 1.65 $36.23 million $2.63 13.51 TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.37 $103.33 million $0.02 208.60

TETRA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SM Energy beats TETRA Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

