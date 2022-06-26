Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sotera Health worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 199,525 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSE:SHC opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.