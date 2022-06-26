SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

