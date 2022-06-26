SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

