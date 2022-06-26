SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

