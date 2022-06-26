SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Position Increased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 756,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16,251.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 385,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $32.04.

