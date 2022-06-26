SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,835,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 846,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,585,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares during the period.
Shares of XME opened at $46.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.