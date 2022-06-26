SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,835,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 846,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,585,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares during the period.

Shares of XME opened at $46.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

