SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 4.6% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $187,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $425.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

