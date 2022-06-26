St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
St Barbara stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.
