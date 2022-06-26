St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

St Barbara stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

