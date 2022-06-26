Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $24.26 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

