State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,235 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 103.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ResMed by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average is $231.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

