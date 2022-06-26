Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of STLJF opened at $24.18 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

