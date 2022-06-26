Steph & Co. Acquires 639 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $192,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $51,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,289,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

