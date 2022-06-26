Steph & Co. Buys 44,835 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,835 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.