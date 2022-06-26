Steph & Co. Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

