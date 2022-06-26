Steph & Co. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

