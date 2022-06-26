Steph & Co. Purchases New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 622,451 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $10.85 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

