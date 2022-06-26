Steph & Co. Sells 364 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG opened at $110.59 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

