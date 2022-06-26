Stephens Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $295.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $285.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.10.

NYSE:FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.96. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $615,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 234.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

