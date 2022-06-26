Stifel Nicolaus Cuts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $500.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $361.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

