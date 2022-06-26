Stifel Nicolaus Trims Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Target Price to C$1.80

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Liberty Gold stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.
Liberty Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
