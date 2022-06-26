StockNews.com Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Sell

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

NYSE AEO opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

