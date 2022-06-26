StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE HIL opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill International (Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.