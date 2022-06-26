StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE HIL opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.86.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.
About Hill International (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
