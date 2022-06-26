StockNews.com Upgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Buy

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $185.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $176.02 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

