StockNews.com Upgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Buy

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.67. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $391.25 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

