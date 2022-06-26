Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 1,841 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

