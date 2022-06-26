S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,500.52

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,500.52 ($30.63) and traded as low as GBX 2,076.97 ($25.44). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,100 ($25.72), with a volume of 1,214 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.58) target price on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,331.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,499.99. The stock has a market cap of £255.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72.
In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.70), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($36,834.88).
S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
