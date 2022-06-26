Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.66% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

