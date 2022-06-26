Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.71

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.71 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.54). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.54), with a volume of 27,653 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.69. The company has a market cap of £85.91 million and a P/E ratio of -20.95.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Cleminson purchased 102,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £50,005.97 ($61,251.80).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.