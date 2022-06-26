SVB Leerink Trims Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price to $38.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcellx will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

