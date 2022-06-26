Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 157 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWDBY. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.27.
SWDBY stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.27.
About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
