Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 157 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWDBY. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.27.

SWDBY stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

