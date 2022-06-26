T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $195.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.