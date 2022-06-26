T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned 1.23% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,547,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,581,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

