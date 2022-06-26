Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Target were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Target by 64.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $167,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $150.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.