Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.69

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 165526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.3139 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 173,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

