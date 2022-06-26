Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.69

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 165526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 173,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
