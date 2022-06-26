Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target Cut to €6.60

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €7.00 ($7.37) to €6.60 ($6.95) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.97) to €7.55 ($7.95) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.80 ($7.16) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.60 ($6.95) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.21) to €9.00 ($9.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

