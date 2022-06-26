Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 15,649,967 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.
About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.