TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Johnson Rice

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TTI opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.51 million, a P/E ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

