Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $155.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

