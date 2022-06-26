Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $86.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Textron alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Textron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.