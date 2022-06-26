The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 920.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 604.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 745,814 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

