The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $487.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $487.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $15,646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $341.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $1,059.04. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

