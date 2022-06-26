The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.43 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

